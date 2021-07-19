A Bangor man was arrested after allegedly refusing to submit to arrest and attacking an officer.

Trevor Lyons, 36, appeared to be intoxicated on Friday, July 16, when he walked away from an officer who spoke to him while in the parking lot at 322 Stillwater Ave., according to a press release from the Bangor Police Department.

Lyons had been on a motorcycle when the officer spoke to him, and during the conversation, he allegedly took a black duffel bag and a cell phone from the motorcycle and started walking away from the officer.

The officer asked Lyons to stop, but Lyons continued to walk away. The officer then pursued Lyons, and attempted to restrain him, but Lyons continued to struggle against the officer, the Bangor Police Department said.

Two people standing by as the officer attempted to subdue Lyons intervened and assisted the officer. The officer was able to gain control of Lyons with backup from other Bangor police officers. The arresting officer received minor injuries during the alleged assault.

The police searched the black bag that Lyons had attempted to leave with and found several thousand dollars worth of cash, as well as a substance that police suspected was methamphetamine.

Lyons was taken to the Penobscot Judicial Center, and was charged on Monday with assault on an officer, unlawful trafficking of schedule drugs, operating after suspension, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and criminal forfeiture.