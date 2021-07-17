A Lewiston woman is not expected to face charges after a 4-year-old girl was hit by her car on Knox Street Thursday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a child hit by a car around 62 Knox St. near the corner of Maple Street, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The girl was brought to Central Maine Medical Center with a leg injury, but was released.





Police determined that the girl ran into the road just as Courtney Carroll, 23, was driving by in a 2017 Nissan, the newspaper reported. Carroll was unable to stop in time before the girl was hit.

Carroll was uninjured and police said charges against her are not expected.

