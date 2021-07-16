The chairperson of the Richmond selectboard was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence Wednesday night.

Robert Bodge, 66, is facing charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and failing to stop for law enforcement, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers noticed a car that was driving erratically on Alexander Reed Road, police said. Bodge failed to pull over, but eventually stopped on Stable Road near his residence.





Bodge was released on personal recognizance bail, the newspaper reported. He will appear in court in September.

After serving a full term and a half term on the town’s selectboard, Bodge was reelected in September. On the town’s website, he is listed as the chairperson of the selectboard.

Bodge also owned Bucky’s Auto Repair, which he sold, for nearly 40 years, according to the newspaper.