SANFORD, Maine — Animal welfare officials have seized 18 horses, along with several dogs and cats, from a farm in Maine.

Officials began rounding up the animals on Wednesday in the Springvale section of Sanford.

“They haven’t been handled a lot in the past, so they are being difficult and they’re kind of scared. So we’re trying to take it slow, ease them on to the trailers and get them out into a safe location,” Liam Hughes, of the Maine Animal Welfare Program, told WMTW-TV.

Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.