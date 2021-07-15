Portland ranked at the top of the list for safest places and among the best places to live in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The city was ranked No. 1 in the country for safest places to live, followed by Naples, Florida, and Worcester, Massachusetts. The category is based off murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, which are determined by the FBI crime reports.

Portland also ranked highly on several other lists. It reached No. 8 for best places to live, No. 9 for best places to live for quality of life and No. 33 for best places to retire.





Out of a 10-point scale, the media outlet ranked Portland with a 7.9 in desirability, 6.6 in value, 7.6 in job market, 7.4 in quality of life and 6.6 in net migration.

The report referenced the city’s eclectic food scene and community, as well as its ongoing struggles with affordable housing and new development.

“Though more people discover its charms, Portland is at a crossroads on how to move forward,” the report said. “New development is often met with opposition, while demand for affordable housing is high. An aging rental and housing stock combined with a tight market on mid-tier units has left middle-income earners struggling to settle in Portland.”