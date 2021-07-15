An Old Town man who engaged police in a nearly 20-hour standoff in June and was let out of jail when he was assaulted there is behind bars again after police allegedly found him in possession of a handgun.

Thadius Wind, 47, was initially arrested June 14 and charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release after the standoff. Initially, he was being held at Penobscot County Jail on $30,000 cash bail.

But Wind was released on $1,000 unsecured bail June 25, after he was attacked by a fellow inmate and needed emergency surgery.





Maine State Police received information Wednesday that Wind had a firearm, which would not only have been a violation of his conditions of release, but also illegal as Wind is a felon, according to police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Police waited until Thursday to confront Wind when he arrived at Penobscot County Jail for an appointment. Troopers then searched Wind’s residence in Eddington and found a .22-caliber handgun, Moss said.

Wind engaged police in a nearly 20-hour long standoff in June. Prosecutors said that he may have been suffering from religious delusions at the time, during Wind’s initial court appearance in June.

The standoff started after Old Town Police officers arrived at Wind’s Old Town apartment on Stillwater Avenue. Police said that Wind was waving a sword and yelling at them from his window, according to court documents.

Three days into Wind’s stay at the county jail, he was attacked by another inmate and severely injured, then rushed to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Once he was returned to the Penobscot County Jail, he was held in isolation for his protection.

When Wind was released from jail June 25, part of his release conditions were that he may not possess any dangerous weapons.

Wind will appear in court Friday to answer to the new charges.