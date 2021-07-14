Frank Mollins Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

A silver alert has been issued for a Bridgton man who was last seen Tuesday night.

Frank Mollins, 81, was last seen around 8 p.m. on South High Street, police said. He was driving a black 2011 Chevy Malibu. His Maine veteran license plate number is 33375.

Mollins, who has dementia, is 5-foot-8, weighs about 160 pounds, and has white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue Dickie work pants and a long sleeve shirt.

He may travel to Long Island, New York, or Moultonborough, New Hampshire, where he used to have family, police said. It was not clear where he was going when he left his house Tuesday night.

Those who see Mollins or have information are asked to call Bridgton police at 207-893-2810.