After multiple delays and redesigns, plans for a proposed condo building in Portland’s Munjoy Hill neighborhood are set to go before city officials for approval.

Some residents said they’re worried projects like this are part of the reason property values and taxes are rising fast, potentially pricing out some longtime residents.

For years, a developer has wanted to turn a vacant lot and house on Montreal Street into a nine-unit condo building, but there have been concerns related to its size.





For Wayne Valzania, president of Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Association, part of the problem is aesthetics.

“Slowly, everything that is within our sight gets bulldozed for another tall box structure of high-density, expensive housing,” Valzania said. “These are not inexpensive units.”

The plan includes photos of other buildings in the neighborhood, which one of the partners on the project said guided the work.

“We’ve spent a lot of money and a lot of time taking into consideration the neighborhood and good design, and we’re going to be proud of this development,” developer Tim Wells said.

He said the price on the mostly three-bedroom units have not been set.

“We really thought we want these to accommodate families, to bring families back to Portland,” Wells said.

For Valzania, the proposed condo building speaks to a bigger issue for the area.

“We just had a revaluation that is of significant concern for a lot of folks,” Valzania said.

Some residents said their property values have tripled and their property taxes have doubled.

Wells argued his development will bring in more money for the city.

“It doesn’t raise their taxes, it helps to add more people who help pay taxes,” Wells said.

The plans will go before the planning board Tuesday evening, when it could potentially be approved. Staff have already recommended that the board approve the plans with their proposed motions and conditions.