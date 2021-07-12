A Portland man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after they allegedly assaulted three officers in the city Sunday evening.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a disturbance on Preble Street was reported to police. Witnesses told officers that they saw Frederick Archer, 21, sitting in a doorway with multiple open beer cans.

While speaking with Archer, officers noticed that he had a handgun in his waistband, according to a press release from the Portland Police Department’s media liaison. Dispatchers learned he was not allowed to be in possession of a gun due to a prior felony conviction.

Archer resisted officers as they attempted to restrain him, police said. The officers had confiscated the gun prior to the altercation.

The man allegedly “made several attempts” to grab officers’ guns, while punching, scratching and kicking the officers. He also allegedly spit in the faces of the officers, who later brought him to Cumberland County Jail.

Archer is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of assault on a police officer and a charge of assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

While Archer was being restrained, a 17-year-old Portland boy “challenged officers to fight” and allegedly threw a metal container at the hood of a cruiser, damaging the car. He also allegedly shoved an officer.

The boy was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and criminal threatening. He was released into the custody of a parent.

Three officers were brought to Mercy Hospital and later released.