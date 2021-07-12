Wendy Lewis Credit: Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by a fisherman.

The body of Wendy Lewis, 55, was found a few miles off the coast, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in recovering the body.

Lewis was reported missing in the afternoon on July 7, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen around 3 p.m. at an Irving gas station in Freeport.

Around 5 p.m. the same day, her car was seen in Bristol near the Salt Pond Preserve, about half an hour after her last phone activity.