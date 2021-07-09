A massive solar farm is coming to Buxton.

Glenvale Solar, based out of Boston, is creating a 119-acre solar farm on a plot of land in the York County town.

The owners of the property and Glenvale have been working for the last two years on the idea.





Aidan Foley, founder of Glenvale Solar, said the farm will sell energy to ratepayers at a low price and will connect to existing Central Maine Power transmission lines.

Glenvale Solar said the massive solar farm will be tucked away out of sight.

“I think most people in Buxton wouldn’t know this project was here if they didn’t read about it in the newspaper,” Foley said. “It’s on a private, secluded piece of land that you don’t see from any main roads.”

Glenvale plans to start work next year and said the project will generate about 100 construction jobs.