Central Maine Power threatened to disconnect Buckfield’s fire station last month after the utility said the town did not pay its electric bill.

On June 30, a CMP worker arrived at the fire station to disconnect its electricity, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

But Buckfield officials told CMP a check was mailed June 9 for the bill with a due date of June 14 and they never received a disconnection notice.





They convinced CMP to delay the disconnection while the town investigated. Buckfield eventually made an electronic payment to avoid losing power at the public safety building, the newspaper reported.

The next day, Buckfield received a letter from CMP containing the check it claimed to have not received, saying it was rejected for lacking an account number, according to the Journal.

In response, Buckfield filed a complaint with the Maine Public Utilities Commission, which is investigating the matter.

“It’s hard to believe CMP would shut down a critical public safety facility with no notice and due to an error on their part,” Buckfield’s interim town manager, Bradley Plante, told the newspaper.

Buckfield is northwest of Lewiston.