Two McDonald’s employees were charged after prescription drugs were allegedly dropped into a “Happy Meal” at the Auburn fast-food joint in late June.

On June 30, a mother found prescription Suboxone — a drug used to treat dependence on opioids — in her 11-year-old son’s “Happy Meal” box after picking it up at the drive-through on Center Street, according to the Auburn Police Department.

She reported the finding to Auburn police, who reviewed in-store surveillance footage and interviewed employees. As a result, police found that Michael Sevey, 43, of Turner allegedly dropped the drugs into the box by accident.





While preparing meals for the drive-thru, Sevey bent over to retrieve something from behind the counter, police said. He did not notice that the Suboxone and a Bic pen inside his shirt pocket fell into the box, and only realized they were gone after his shift when the finding was reported to the restaurant, according to police.

Sevey allegedly got the drugs illegally from another employee, 29-year-old Mariah Grant of Auburn, earlier in the shift, police said.

Sevey is facing charges of unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, while Grant is facing charges of unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs.

They are expected to appear in court on Nov. 3.