Kay Spofford of Winslow has won $896,809 in Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination lottery, Gov. Janet Mills announced Sunday. The lottery was created to encourage Mainers to get the coronavirus vaccine, and Maine received 350,256 entries for the sweepstakes, according to the governor’s office.

Winslow, a dialysis dietician in her early 60s, told the governor’s office that she got vaccinated in January and February to protect her patients who have serious kidney disease, as well as her loved ones and community.

“My husband and I strive for a simple life, but this money will give us peace of mind in our retirement and allow us to make repairs to our house and travel to visit our children and our grandbaby on the way,” Spofford told the governor’s office. “I encourage everyone in Maine to get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe and to help Maine continue leading the fight against COVID-19.”

The sweepstakes grew by $1 for every Mainer vaccinated by July 4. Maine has among the highest vaccination rates in the nation, with about two-thirds of those eligible having been fully vaccinated.