An Old Orchard Beach woman allegedly ran over her husband with a car early Wednesday morning.

Tamara E. Kiernan, 60, has been charged with aggravated domestic violence assault, according to the Old Orchard Beach Police Department.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Old Orchard Beach police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance near Temple Avenue and Saco Avenue.

Upon arrival, a man told officers that Kiernan, his wife, ran him over with a car, according to police. The man was brought to Maine Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The assault remains under investigation.