An altercation that left one man dead on Wednesday morning is being investigated by the Maine State Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight between two men occurred between 9:30 and 10 a.m at a Somerville home and left one dead, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The other man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Moss said.





The names of the two men will not be released pending family notification.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Friday.