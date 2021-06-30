If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

An Augusta woman will spend the next five years in prison for sex crimes against a child.

Jessica Cox pleaded guilty to more than 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful sexual contact.

Prosecutors said Cox recorded and sent sexual images of a girl, who was younger than 12 at the time.

When she gets out of prison, she will have to register as a sex offender for life.

“She is going to be spending the next five years incarcerated. This at least brings an end to her chapter and her involvement in the case,’ said Verne Paradie, Cox’s defense attorney.

Cox allegedly sent the images of the girl to Jared Jandreau, whose trial is due to start in July.