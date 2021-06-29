A Maine man allegedly attempted to pay his bail with counterfeit money at the York County Jail on Sunday morning.

A deputy investigating a possible theft from a motor vehicle stopped and questioned Michael Deschesne while he was walking in the area early Sunday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy determined that Deschesne was not involved with the theft but was walking home after an argument with a friend. However, the deputy found that Deschesne had an outstanding warrant for theft and arrested him, the sheriff’s office said.

Deschesne claimed he had enough money to post bail, so the bail commissioner was contacted, the sheriff’s office said. When he met with the commissioner, Deschesne allegedly presented two counterfeit $100 bills.

He was denied bail and returned to jail with an additional forgery charge. Later that day, Deschesne posted bail with authentic currency, the sheriff’s office said.

He will appear in court on Aug. 4.