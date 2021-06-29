A woman was seriously injured on Monday morning after her vehicle collided with a fully-loaded tractor trailer.

Jessica Richards, 42, of New Portland, was northbound on Route 201 at around 1:25 a.m. when her vehicle veered over the centerline and collided with a tractor trailer, the Morning Sentinel reported.

The tractor trailer’s driver, Michel Langelier, 46, of Saint-Prosper, Quebec, was not injured in the collision.

Richards, who suffered from a potential head injury and an injury to her upper left arm, was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office did not know whether Richards had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, the newspaper reported. Mitchell said that Richards had been the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the crash, according to the Morning Sentinel.