An emergency room for pets opened its doors in Portland in May, adding another option to the brief list of urgent veterinary pet care locations in Maine.

The PetMedic Urgent Care on Marginal Way in downtown is “modeled after human urgent care,” the clinic said. Veterinary care at the clinic is offered for conditions not considered life-threatening after business hours and on the weekends.

A grand opening celebration is planned for July 25.

“Without an urgent care option, pet owners must make the difficult decision to allow their pets to wait overnight or even days to be treated for an issue that may be uncomfortable or get worse,” Dr. Nir Ben-Ari said, “or go to an emergency hospital, adding to patient overload where the priority must be given to critical conditions.”

Staffed by emergency medicine experts, the clinic boasts a modern surgical suite, laboratory, and digital X-ray and ultrasound machines.

PetMedic Portland was opened by Ben-Ari, an emergency veterinarian and the PetMedic chief medical officer, and Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, a community of veterinary hospitals.

Other emergency veterinary clinics in the state include Eastern Maine Emergency Veterinary in Brewer, Animal Emergency Clinic of Mid-Maine in Lewiston, Lucerne Veterinary Hospital in Dedham, Midcoast Animal Emergency Clinic in Warren and Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care in Portland.