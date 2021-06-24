Singer-songwriter Don McLean’s daughter has accused her father of emotionally abusing her for decades at the family’s home in Camden, comparing her childhood to living in a cult.

It’s the latest accusation of abuse leveled against the musician, who pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges in a Maine court in 2016.

Jackie McLean’s childhood home, hidden atop a nearly mile-long driveway in the coastal Maine town, was the scene for the “psychological warfare” she endured, she told Rolling Stone magazine.





Her father cultivated a cult-like atmosphere, she alleges, creating a self-image of a powerful, seemingly supernatural leader who is all-knowing. Pleasing her father felt like the key to her survival.

“There was a constant state of fear in the house about the slightest thing [that] would make my dad turn into a crazy person,” she told the magazine.

One of the earliest traumatic events occurred when she was about 2 years old, she said. Don couldn’t find the key to a piece of furniture and allegedly began screaming at his daughter.

“I couldn’t leave, I couldn’t move, I couldn’t say anything,” said Jackie, now 31 years old. “I didn’t know where the key was and I was just trapped in that moment having to endure the fear and the trauma until it ended.”

Jackie said her father was never physically abusive.

A pattern of manipulation and abuse by Don was shown through emails and recordings of calls provided to Rolling Stone. The messages also show the singer’s attempt to maintain a certain public image, according to the magazine.

The 75-year-old singer denied all allegations of abuse in an interview with Rolling Stone, claiming that Patrisha McLean, his ex-wife and Jackie’s mother, was always around and that he would never attack anybody.

“I don’t understand what mental and emotional abuse is,” McLean told the magazine. “If I yelled at you for five minutes, you’d think I yelled at you for an hour, because it’s shocking. I would snap sometimes; I did have a temper. ”

Best known for his 1971 hit song “American Pie,” McLean has been accused of abuse by family members for years.

Patrisha was physically abused for hours in their Camden home in 2016. She had been held captive in the bedroom while Don squeezed and punched her arms and legs, holding her head with a vice-like grip. He told Patrisha he wanted to strangle her, but she managed to escape and call the police.

Don pleaded guilty in July 2016 to a series of domestic violence offenses.

Following the attack, Patrisha, who was married to Don for 29 years and has worked to raise awareness of domestic violence following the attack, reflected on how her reality had been warped in the Camden house.

Time away allowed her to “realize that the life that I thought was a fairy tale because he was a famous singer and we lived in a castle in the air was in reality a nightmare,” she said during the hearing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.