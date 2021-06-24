If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Maine man accused of sexual assault was arrested in Virginia after authorities found him there with two minors who were reported missing in April.

Oscar Geovanny Melgar-Flores, 25, is facing charges of unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and furnishing liquor to a minor, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Tuesday, U.S. marshals and local police in Virginia conducted surveillance at a residence in Newport News believed to be associated with Melgar-Flores, who was under investigation related to a missing child, according to the agency.

Police arrested Melgar-Flores without incident at the residence. Authorities also found a 17-year-old girl and their 11-month-old daughter, who they determined had traveled with him of their own volition.

The arrest comes two months after Melgar-Flores allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Maine on April 3, according to authorities.

After the girl’s parents alerted local police of the assault, Melgar-Flores allegedly fled to Virginia. Shortly after, police in Baltimore County, Maryland, found his abandoned car and an arrest warrant was issued out of Kennebec County Superior Court.

Clinton police later learned that Melgar-Flores had returned to Maine in a different vehicle to pick up the 17-year-old and the 11-month-old, authorities said. It was not known at the time if they had left voluntarily, and a missing child investigation was being conducted.

He was brought to Newport News City Jail on a fugitive from justice charge and is awaiting extradition to Maine.