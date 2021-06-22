WASHINGTON — Top White House aides wrapped up a meeting with a group of senators Tuesday without producing an infrastructure compromise, as differences on how to pay for a proposed $579 billion in new spending for roads, bridges and other projects continue to bedevil the talks.

Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, Steve Ricchetti, counselor to President Joe Biden and Louisa Terrell, the White House legislative affairs director, were at the Capitol for discussions with the 10-member Senate group led by GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

“While progress was made, more work remains to be done,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement calling the session “productive.”





“We expect our team to meet again with the bipartisan group later today or tomorrow, as schedules permit,” Psaki said.

The emissaries add urgency to the talks, which have been stuck, in part, on White House opposition to indexing the gasoline tax to inflation and electric vehicle fees. While the White House has suggested the group may meet with Biden this week, so far talks are not far enough along to spur such an invitation from Biden.

Portman told reporters there is still work to do and both sides would try to continue talks Wednesday, a day before the Senate leaves Washington until mid-July. Senators said that they were working to schedule the next meeting around Wednesday’s funeral for former Virginia senator John Warner.

Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, a member of a wider bipartisan group of 21 senators supporting the effort, said Biden has an opportunity to help nudge the nascent agreement forward.

“He needs to lean into this package, this bipartisan framework that we’ve got,” Young said Tuesday on MSNBC. “He needs to bless it, and he needs to encourage fellow Democrats to support it. So, if he does that, I believe it’s going to pass in both the House and Senate, the American people will have their infrastructure without an increase in taxes.”

One of the sticking points continues to be coming up with a way to pay for their $579 billion plan. Two of the negotiators, Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, and Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, said the idea of indexing the motor fuels tax to inflation is all but dead.

The administration has been pushing Biden’s plan to bolster funding for Internal Revenue Service enforcement to collect from tax cheats. The group has proposed limited new revenue from bolstering IRS enforcement but far short of the amount the White House estimates could be recouped in unpaid taxes.

Portman said they also are looking at raising revenue from airwaves sales and fees from major polluters by reinstating superfund taxes.

Biden has proposed reinstating a long-expired tax used to pay for superfund cleanup sites around the nation, and to expand it in a way that would “penalize polluters through tax disincentives,” including the fossil fuel and chemical manufacturing industries, according to the administration’s tax plan.

There are disagreements about how much stricter tax collections would bring in. The U.S. Treasury Department estimated that wealthy taxpayers as a group are hiding billions of dollars of income. The administration estimates that giving the IRS $80 billion more in funding would raise $700 billion in additional revenue over a decade. But not all experts agree with that estimate and Republicans are balking at giving the agency that much extra funding.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that giving the IRS $40 billion — as the bipartisan Senate group has proposed — would yield $103 billion in revenue for a net $63 billion.

Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican and another member, said Monday night: “There are a number of payfors that we’ve been able to add to the list and I think we’re going to get there.”

Biden on Monday met separately at the White House with two Democratic moderates, Sinema and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, on infrastructure, according to a White House official.

Democrats are separately laying the groundwork for moving the rest of Biden’s $4 trillion agenda through a fast-track budget process known as reconciliation. A bill using reconciliation could pass with a simple majority vote, avoiding a Republican filibuster that would take 60 votes to break.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has developed the two-track strategy in response to competing pressures from Manchin and Sinema for a bipartisan infrastructure deal and to resistance from progressives who want a larger budget package later.

Kansas GOP Senator Jerry Moran told reporters he hopes a bipartisan deal on infrastructure would lead Democrats to abandon any attempt to use the budget process in that way.

Story by Erik Wasson and Laura Litvan. Steven T. Dennis, Laura Davison and Jenny Leonard of Bloomberg contributed to this report.