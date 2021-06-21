BOSTON — When the coronavirus pandemic hit Massachusetts in March 2020, the Boston area’s notoriously frustrating traffic dried up as many people started working remotely from home and businesses closed.

Now, it’s pretty much back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Traffic, for all intents and purposes, is back to about 2019 levels on most roadways in Massachusetts at this point,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a presentation to the Department of Transportation’s board on Monday, The Boston Globe reported.





Traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike is still “running a little bit lower” than before COVID-19 hit, Gulliver said, particularly closer to Boston. And fewer vehicles are traveling through the tunnels to and from Logan International Airport.

The morning and evening rush hours are still crowded, but Gulliver said they do not last as long as they did before the pandemic.

“I think we’re in for a really major adjustment period that’s going to occur throughout the fall and early winter before things settle,” Gulliver said.