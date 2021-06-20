A shooting at an Ohio Street church parking lot early Sunday morning is under investigation, Bangor police said.

A man was shot around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Rock Church — located at 1195 Ohio Street — and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said. The man has since been released.

The suspect fled the scene, police said. The identities of the suspect and the man who was shot have not been released.

Anyone with information on the person(s) involved is encouraged to contact Det. Kyle Pelkey by calling 947-7384 ext 5728 or via email at Kyle.Pelkey@bangormaine.gov. Callers can also use the anonymous tip line by calling 947-7384 and pressing “3.”

No further information will be released at this time.