A Portland man riding a bicycle was seriously injured Friday evening when he collided with a car.

The 36-year-old man was riding near the intersection of Washington Avenue and East Kidder Street about 6:15 p.m. when he collided with a car driven by a 50-year-old South Portland man, according to Portland police Maj. Robert Martin.

The bicyclist was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was being treated for very serious injuries, Martin said Friday night.





Few other details have been released about the crash, and Martin said the identities of the two men were being withheld pending family notification.

No charges have been filed.