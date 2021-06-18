A Houlton man serving a 40-year prison sentence pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegations that he attempted to kill another inmate.

Samuel Geary, 22, is facing charges of aggravated attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault, according to Knox Village Soup. He allegedly attacked another inmate using a pipe on April 2, 2020.

The next hearing is set for Sept. 16.

Geary has been serving a 40-year sentence in Maine State Prison for his role in the murder of Keith Suitter, a 61-year-old man from Houlton, in 2015. An autopsy found that Suitter had suffered 21 blunt-force trauma blows to the head that appeared to be from a hammer, along with 10 stab wounds to the head and back.