A 26-year-old man was arrested for bumping into women and cutting their arms on two occasions Wednesday morning, police said.

The first alleged assault occurred around 8:44 a.m. in Monument Square when a woman reported that a person had bumped into her and cut her arm.

A second woman reported a similar alleged assault. Portland police arrested Saad Zackaria, a local homeless man, and charged him with aggravated assault and simple assault.

The lacerations were minor, police said. Both women were offered treatment at the scene, and one brought herself to the hospital.

Zackaria was booked at the Cumberland County Jail. The date of his arraignment was not released.

Police asked anyone who has information about similar occurrences or believes they may have been a victim to call police at 207-874-8575.