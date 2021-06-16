A Perham woman was killed Friday night when her vehicle struck a tree in Woodland.

Katrina Barstow, 28, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse east on Colby Siding Road at 9:30 p.m., when her vehicle went off the right-hand side of the road and struck a tree, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Barstow, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, Gillen said.





Speed was likely a factor in the crash, the sheriff said.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Caribou Fire and Ambulance Service and Presque Isle Police Department.