A crash that involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck seriously injured one person on Bangor Street in Augusta Tuesday afternoon.

The crash propelled the motorcycle into the back of the pickup truck and the truck’s windshield was cracked and pushed in, the Kennebec Journal reported. Life Flight was called to the scene to take the person injured in the crash.

Augusta police Lt. Vincente Morris told the Kennebec Journal that there had only been one person riding the motorcycle, and that the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

The section of Bangor Street located between Quimby and School streets is blocked off by Augusta police, and drivers are asked to avoid Bangor Street between Cony Circle and North Belfast Avenue, the newspaper reported. Traffic will be detoured through the neighborhood north of Bangor Street.