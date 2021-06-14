A Waterville-area man was arrested Friday after he allegedly crashed a car into a mailbox, trees and a pole while drunk in Canaan, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Timothy Williams, 30, of the Waterville/Clinton area, was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle and allegedly struck a mailbox, continued driving, and struck trees and a utility pole before stopping on the Hill Road, the newspaper reported.

The pole fell on Williams’ car and trapped him for an hour before he was freed, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said in the statement. No injuries were reported.





Alcohol was a factor in the crash and William’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, the statement said.

Williams is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, the newspaper reported. He is scheduled to appear at the Somerset County Superior Court on Oct. 13.