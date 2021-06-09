A man was arrested in Wells on Tuesday after stealing a car in Old Orchard Beach then later attempting a carjacking in Saco, according to the Saco Police Department.

After stealing the vehicle, Jeffrey T Lavery, 34, of Harrisville, New Hampshire, cut off another driver on Portland Road in Saco and forced that driver out of their car, police said.

Lavery attempted to flee in that car, but the victim was able to pull him out and Lavery retreated to the first stolen car and drove away from the scene, police said.





Lavery was later apprehended by police in Wells.

Lavery was charged with a Class A robbery offense, and was taken to the York County Jail, where he will await trial at the Alfred Superior Court, officials said. His court date is set for Sept. 24.