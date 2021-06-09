A University of New England professor has developed a test that can detect early signs of ovarian cancer.

Maine News Center reports that professor Dr. Srindi Mohan, who teaches at UNE’s School of Pharmacy, received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a diagnostic tool that measures the expansion of amino acids known as analytes.

A dip in the number of analytes can indicate the presence of an ovarian tumor.





“”The more the tumor grows, more of this analyte is being utilized by the tumor, and less and less is in the blood,” Mohan told Maine News Center.

Mohan’s test requires a pinprick of blood, which can also be mailed to labs for monitoring a cancer patient’s therapy and treatment.