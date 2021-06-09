Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital is planning a new, state-of-the-art birthing center to open in 2022, the Ellsworth American reports.

The birthing center is meant to improve the quality of treatment for new and expectant mothers, including building individual patient rooms. The rooms are meant to care for mothers at all stages, from labor to delivery to aftercare.

Maine Coast will also move the OB/GYN unit and nursery to be next to the operating rooms as part of a series of planned improvements.

Construction for the new birthing center is slated to begin in summer of 2022, and estimated to cost $5 million to $6 million.