Storms on Tuesday night destroyed multiple roads in coastal Maine and portions of Acadia National Park have closed.

Portions of the carriage roads between Aunt Betty Loop and Parkman are closed in Acadia National Park and the National Park Service urged hikers take extra precaution in the area as trails are assessed for damage. Thunderstorm damage cut off access to Schoodic Peninsula due to flooding.

Gouldsboro Police Department announced that Route 186 roads had reopened after closing due to flooding. The Birch Harbor bridge remains closed, with one lane operating between Birch Harbor and Winter Harbor.





In Washington County, segments of Roque Bluffs Road and Kennebec Road were being repaired after washing out or crumbling due to the torrential rain, according to The Jonesboro/Roque Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department and Washington County Emergency Management.

The Great Cove Road in Washington County is being repaired following heavy rains that washed out multiple coastal roads in Maine. Credit: Courtesy of Washington County Emergency Management

“Please avoid all roads leading to Roque Bluffs,” the Washington County Emergency Management said. “At this time roads are washed out leading in and out of Roque Bluffs, and some of Jonesboro by the ocean.”

The National Weather Service in Caribou also issued a warning, cautioning motorists about driving in heavy rain.