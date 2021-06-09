Hermon voters overwhelmingly endorsed a $2.4 million plan to construct an eight-lane rubber track and pay for a major upgrade to an athletic field adjacent to the high school.

Voters also chose one incumbent and one newcomer to serve on the town council, and two newcomers to serve on the school committee. Two seats on each body were on the ballot this year.

The question concerning the track project passed 349 to 123 with two ballots left blank. The bulk of the cost, $2 million, will be paid for with bonds. The remaining $400,000 will come out of the school capital improvement reserve account, according to the sample ballot posted on the town’s website.





The new track will be built on unused land next to the tennis courts at Hermon High School. The town also will renovate Pottle Field, where Hermon High athletes play soccer and football, as well as add a storage building and bleachers and renovate the concessions stand.

The town council and school committee both unanimously supported the project.

Steven Thomas, who chaired the track committee, was elected to a third three-year term on the seven-member council with 298 votes. Phillip Richardson was elected with 255 votes to replace Douglas Sinclair Sr., who was barred from seeking reelection due to the town’s term limit provision. Wayne Bouchard garnered 210 votes.

Jesse Keith and Stephanie Oiler were elected to the school board with 181 and 178 votes, respectively. Incumbent Teddy Harris received 133 votes. Three other candidates, Kim Shaffer, Richard Cyr and Samantha Lang, garnered 143, 126 and 85 votes, respectively.

Hermon will hold its annual town meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the public safety building at 333 Billings Road. It will be livestreamed.