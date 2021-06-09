An Aroostook County man was sentenced Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Bangor for sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark said.

Kyle Sirois, 29, recently of Fort Fairfield, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker. Additionally, Walker ordered Sirois to pay $24,000 in restitution.

Sirois was arrested and jailed without bail in 2018 and the following year he pleaded guilty to one count of child sexual exploitation and two counts of possession of child pornography. One count of possession of child pornography was dropped at sentencing.





Because Sirois insisted on being sentenced in person, court COVID-19 protocols delayed sentencing until this week.

Sirois’ attorney declined comment regarding sentencing.

Investigators were first alerted in 2017 to Sirois’ activities by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after receiving a CyberTipline report about child pornography being broadcast to the internet from Sirois’ computer.

In early 2018, Maine State Police Computer Crimes Investigation Unit investigators executed a search warrant at Sirois’ Fort Fairfield residence. At the time, he told investigators that he had a problem with child pornography and that they would find it on his computer.

The forensics investigation uncovered thousands of images and videos of children under age 12 engaging in sexual behavior, as well as sexually explicit recordings Sirois made in Fort Fairfield with a child under age 5, investigators said.

At the time of his arrest, Sirois was a long-haul truck driver for a Presque Isle company and many of the recordings were made inside and around Sirois’ semi-tractor trailer while parked at his residence, according to court documents.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the Fort Fairfield Police Department and the Madawaska Police Department were involved in the investigation.

BDN’s Judy Harrison contributed to this report.