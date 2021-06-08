A man was killed and a woman critically injured after their motorcycle collided with a car Monday evening in South Portland.

The 52-year-old man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a 35-year-old woman as a passenger on the exit three ramp off Interstate 295 about 6 p.m. when they collided with a Kia sedan, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Both the man and woman, who were wearing helmets, were thrown from the motorcycle.





The man was killed, while the woman remained in critical condition Monday night, the newspaper reported. The Kia’s 24-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

None of the people involved have yet been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.