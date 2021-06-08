A 6-year-old boy took his babysitter’s keys and crashed her SUV on Saturday night in Livermore Falls.

The child, who is from Sabattus, took the car keys and drove the 2003 GMC Acadia up and down Pleasant Street several times before getting stuck between a utility pole and a building, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

He was not injured in the crash.





The boy made a U-turn on Church and Pleasant streets. He then attempted to make a second U-turn on Pleasant and Baldwin streets, where he drove onto the sidewalk and got stuck between the pole and the former Corner Store building, the newspaper reported.

While the SUV belonged to Rebecca Mills of Sabattus, the caretaker was in the process of buying it. The boy’s grandmother later took him home to Sabattus, according to the Journal.