Two Maine early childhood development programs, including one in Bangor, will receive $10 million from the federal government.

The Department of Health and Human Services will grant two Maine organizations $9,650,972 for their Early Head Start and Head Start programs, Sens. Angus King, an independent, and Susan Collins, a Republican, announced Tuesday.

Bangor’s Penquis Community Action Program will be given $5,580,763, while Presque Isle’s Aroostook County Action Program will receive $4,070,029.

“Head Start programs are instrumental in ensuring that children cultivate new skills and receive educational opportunities that prepare them for a lifetime of success,” Sens. King and Collins said.