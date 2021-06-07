Greg Mitchell, Portland’s economic development director, is leaving his post after a tenure that saw rapid changes in Maine’s largest city, according to the Portland Press Herald.

From the reimagining of the city’s eastern waterfront to Portland’s rising status as a foodie destination, Mitchell has been an integral part of transformational city planning.

Not everyone agrees that his time in the position has been good for Portland. The things he counts as successes, according to the Press Herald, opponents claim have made Portland unaffordable for working-class residents, students and artists.





Mitchell told the Press Herald that he is leaving to spend more time with family.

The city is accepting applications for the position through June 11, listing a salary range of $111,900 to $133,620.