A Freeman Township man was killed on Sunday after a branch fell and struck him on the head.

The 40-year-old man had been working in the woods, cutting wood and clearing trees with his 68-year-old father, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The death happened on the family property located off Baker Hill Road, at around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the newspaper reported.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. told the Lewiston newspaper that the death was accidental.