A tractor-trailer crash early Monday morning has reduced I-95 to one lane in the Carmel area.

Donald LeBlanc, 61, was driving the tractor-trailer northbound on I-95 when he fell asleep near the 169 mile marker in Carmel, according to Maine State Police. The vehicle went off the road, struck a ledge and ended up on its side in a ditch. LeBlanc and his passenger, Peter Nickerson, 30, both of Nova Scotia, were not critically injured. Both men were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Crews are working to clear the road, but the Maine Department of Public Safety reports that I-95 will likely be down to one lane in the area until some time this afternoon.