Two of Bangor’s 12 city-maintained playgrounds will be replaced this summer, with the first replacement under way at Hayford Park.

Public works crews this week removed two play structures at the park that date back to 2000, according to Angel Matson, the city’s public information coordinator. Installation of the new play structures was set to start Friday, Matson said.

Hayford Park is located by the intersection of 13th and Union streets. The playground there will include a new play structure for children ages 2-5, another structure for children ages 5-12, new swings and other features. Marturano Recreation will install the new equipment.





After work is done at Hayford Park, the city will replace playground equipment at Chapin Park that dates back to the 1990s.

Public works crews will start removing the old equipment next week, Matson said. Chapin Park is located between Forest and Parkview avenues, by the Abraham Lincoln School. The playground replacement won’t interfere with students’ arrival and dismissal at the school, Matson said.

Marturano Recreation will also install the new playground equipment there. That equipment will include new swings and a new play structure for children ages 5-12.

The new playground equipment at Hayford Park is separate from the new skate park planned for elsewhere on the same city property. City public works crews are expected to start preparing the site for the new skate park next week.

The city initially planned a late May groundbreaking for the skate park, but crews from the city’s vendor, Missouri-based American Ramp Co., have been delayed as they complete other projects across the country, Matson said.

The city now expects work to start on the skate park around July 4.