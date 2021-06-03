A 5-year-old Houston boy was hit with a ricocheting bullet fired by his mother Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Cops said Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, shot three bullets at a neighbor’s 6-month-old puppy while she and her family were biking on a north Houston street, local ABC affiliate KTRK reported.

None of the bullets hit the dog, named Bruno, but one ricocheted and struck Vargas’ son in the abdomen, Houston police said in a press release. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.





The dog’s owner, who was unidentified, said Bruno bolted from his home after he opened his front door to check for a visitor.

“[Vargas] could have handled it differently. You know, she was there, her husband was there, I was there, nothing would have happened. Nothing bad like that,” Bruno’s owner told KTRK. “I was asleep and I had a dream hearing the little boy crying, and that’s what woke me up when I was sleeping yesterday.”

Vargas was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm. Bruno’s owner was cited for having a loose dog.

Story by Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News