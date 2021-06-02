The woman who was found dead after police responded to a report of a submerged vehicle on Miller Road Tuesday has been identified, officials said.

Collette Daggett, 43, of New Vineyard, was found deceased lying along the shore of a pond after her husband — 42-year-old Wilfred Daggett — reported to police that his vehicle was submerged in the pond and that the couple needed medical assistance, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Wildfred Daggett was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and was later released, she said.

An autopsy was performed on Collette Daggett on Wednesday, but the details are not being released at this time, Moss said. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and family regarding the circumstances leading up to the event.