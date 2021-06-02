A Topsham man saved his own life Tuesday while being swept down the Androscoggin River by calling 911 as the current carried him into Libson Falls.

The man, 21-year-old Conner O’Reilly, was setting the anchor of his 16-foot fishing boat about 5:47 p.m. when it started to take on water and capsized, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Lisbon Fire Chief Nate LeClair told the Press Herald O’Reilly was wearing his life jacket, which allowed him to stay above the water and call 911 on his cellphone to give details of his location to emergency personnel.





The department launched its rescue boat and located O’Reilly, who was cold, but otherwise unharmed, LeClair told the newspaper.

After being evaluated on scene by paramedics, O’Reilly was cleared to go home, but his boat will remain at the bottom of the Androscoggin River until a crew can pull it out.