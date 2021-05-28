Health officials warned that customers who shopped at the Eastport IGA earlier this month are at risk of contracting hepatitis A.

A worker ill with hepatitis A handled food at the deli in the R&M IGA on Washington Street while infectious between May 3 and 20, according to Robert Long, a spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Long said any prepared food bought between those dates be thrown out or cooked thoroughly.





Anyone who ate prepared food there between May 13 and 20 should get a hepatitis A vaccine, which can prevent infections within 14 days of exposure. Those who ate prepared food from there between May 3 and 12 should monitor for symptoms and seek medical attention if they arise, according to Long.

Symptoms of hepatitis A, a liver infection, include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, dark urine and jaundice, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those can last up to two months.

Most people who contract hepatitis A do not have long-lasting illness, according to the federal health agency.

The best way to prevent hepatitis A is through vaccination, though good hand hygiene also plays an important role in preventing its spread, according to the Maine CDC. The Maine CDC strongly recommends hepatitis A vaccination for people who use drugs (injection or non-injection), people experiencing homelessness, men who have sex with men and people who are, or were recently, incarcerated.