MADAWASKA LAKE, Maine — A Fort Kent woman was killed on Thursday morning after the vehicle she was driving crossed the centerline on Route 161 in Madawaska, striking another vehicle head-on, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Kelsey Whitely, 28, who was heading north on Route 161, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

When Whitely crossed the centerline in a 2016 Ford sports utility vehicle, she struck the 2011 GMC sports utility vehicle Chantal Hayes, 44, also of Fort Kent, was driving, according to the sheriff.





Hayes, who was wearing a seatbelt, was initially transported to Cary Medical Center in Caribou, but later was transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.

Route 161 was shut down for approximately six hours while the crash was being investigated and vehicles removed.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Caribou Ambulance, Maine Department of Transportation, the North Lakes Fire Department, the Presque Isle Police Department and the Fort Kent Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.