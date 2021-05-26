The tallest building in the state is going to be an 18-story apartment building in downtown Portland.

The Planning Board this week approved construction of the 190-foot-tall building, surpassing Portland’s Franklin Towers by 15 feet, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The project needed a zoning change by the city council because the existing rules didn’t allow housing units above 14 floors, or 150 feet.

The apartment building will be across the street from One City Center, an office building that is 14 stories tall.